Numsa welcomes ConCourt ruling on labour brokers
The court ruled a worker placed by a labour broker at a company, becomes that company’s employee with no contractual ties to the labour broker after a period of three months.
PRETORIA - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the Constitutional Court's interpretation of the Labour Relations Act has defined the relationship between a worker and labour broker as a temporary one.
The court has ruled that a worker placed by a labour broker at a company, becomes that company’s employee with no contractual ties to the labour broker after a period of three months.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the Constitutional Court’s interpretation of the legislation does away with workers' dual employment relationship with labour brokers.
“They have defined the relationship of the employee and labour broking companies as a temporary one, as a relationship that cannot exceed or three months.”
She says this ruling will advance the protection of workers’ rights.
“We no longer want to see a situation where labour brokers come and companies abuse these relationships way beyond the three months which have been allocated in the labour laws.”
The South African Federation of Trade Unions has welcomed the ruling.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
-
Shashi Naidoo to arrive back in SA after being barred from Israel
-
ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
Train on fire at Retreat station
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.