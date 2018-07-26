Numsa welcomes ConCourt ruling on labour brokers

The court ruled a worker placed by a labour broker at a company, becomes that company’s employee with no contractual ties to the labour broker after a period of three months.

PRETORIA - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the Constitutional Court's interpretation of the Labour Relations Act has defined the relationship between a worker and labour broker as a temporary one.

The court has ruled that a worker placed by a labour broker at a company, becomes that company’s employee with no contractual ties to the labour broker after a period of three months.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the Constitutional Court’s interpretation of the legislation does away with workers' dual employment relationship with labour brokers.

“They have defined the relationship of the employee and labour broking companies as a temporary one, as a relationship that cannot exceed or three months.”

She says this ruling will advance the protection of workers’ rights.

“We no longer want to see a situation where labour brokers come and companies abuse these relationships way beyond the three months which have been allocated in the labour laws.”

The South African Federation of Trade Unions has welcomed the ruling.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)