Numsa believes end to labour brokering is near following ConCourt ruling
The apex court ruled that a company that’s employed a worker from a labour broker will become that workers employer after a three-month period.
PRETORIA - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) believes Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling dealing with the Labour Relations Act could put an end to labour brokering.
The apex court ruled that a company that’s employed a worker from a labour broker will become that workers employer after a three-month period.
In the past, the worker held a dual employment relationship with the brokerage and the company where he or she had been placed.
The Constitutional Court ruling means that a worker placed by a labour broker at a company becomes that firm’s employee with no contractual tie to the labour broker after three months.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says this ruling hugely significant.
“It has a major impact on how these companies have been operating, they have been operating way beyond the three months which has been decided by the court. That in its self, after the court’s decision, is going to make it very hard to continue operating.”
Hlubi-Majola adds that: “They have defined the relationship of the employee and labour broking companies as a temporary one, as a relationship that cannot exceed or three months.”
She says this ruling will advance the protection of workers’ rights.
“We no longer want to see a situation where labour brokers come and companies abuse these relationships way beyond the three months which have been allocated in the labour laws.”
The union says it will continue its fight to completely ban labour brokers.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
-
Numsa welcomes ConCourt ruling on labour brokers
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
Shashi Naidoo to arrive back in SA after being barred from Israel
-
ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality
-
NC DA says will go to court if Matika refuses to leave office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.