Numsa awaits ConCourt judgment on labour brokers
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says today's judgment could be a major step to ending modern day slavery.
JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court is expected to hand down judgment on Thursday morning in a long-standing issue between unions and labour brokers.
The highest court in the land will give clarity on a section of the Labour Relations Act.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says that the outcome of the case will determine whether casual workers employed by labour brokers should be made permanent after three months.
The trade union has been fighting against labour brokers, calling for a ban.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says that today's judgment could be a major step to ending modern day slavery.
“If the Constitutional Court agrees with our interpretation of the labour law, this will be a major step in ending this form of abuse.
“It will guarantee the rights of temporary workers and allow them to access decent salaries and benefits just like permanent staff automatically after three months.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
