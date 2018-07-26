NdoroGate: PSL granted leave to appeal in Ajax relegation matter

The PSL announced its decision to appeal the ruling by Judge Fisher which set aside advocate William Mokhari’s ruling, his ruling docked points from Ajax in three matches which translated into automatic relegation.

CAPE TOWN - Judge Denise Fisher has granted the Premier Soccer League (PSL)/National Soccer League (NSL) leave to appeal in the protracted eligibility saga of former Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro.

The PSL announced its decision to appeal the ruling by Judge Fisher which set aside Advocate William Mokhari’s ruling, his ruling docked points from Ajax in three matches which translated into automatic relegation.

Ajax Cape Town still has an urgent interdict pending that will be heard later on Thursday by Judge Phanuel Mudau. If successful, the new season set to begin next week will be delayed.

Thereafter, Judge Fisher indicated her willingness to hear the PSL/NSL appeal this afternoon if time allowed. The Urban Warriors attempted to block the PSL appeal but were not successful. Besides the interdict hearing, they are also hoping to make Judge Fischer’s ruling effective immediately.

Also, noteworthy is that Fisher referred the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro, over which Ajax had effectively been relegated, to the Fifa Players Status Committee. The question surrounding his eligibility has still not been answered adequately and risks delaying the start of the own season.