NdoroGate: Ajax withdraw interdict to halt PSL season

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town have withdrawn their urgent interdict to halt the start of the new season after the Urban Warriors were given time by Judge Phanuel Mudau to deliberate their next move.

They went on to announce their withdrawal of their urgent interdict. It remains uncertain what Ajax will do next with other court applications pending.

It hasn’t been a good day for Cape-based side in court. Earlier in the morning, Judge Denise Fisher granted the Premier Soccer League (PSL)/National Soccer League (NSL) leave to appeal in the protracted eligibility saga of former Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro.

The PSL announced its decision to appeal the ruling by Judge Fisher to set aside Advocate William Mokhari’s ruling which saw Ajax docked points and automatically relegated.

Thereafter, Judge Fisher indicated her willingness to hear the PSL/NSL appeal this afternoon in time allowed. The Urban Warriors attempted to block the PSL appeal but were not successful, besides the interdict hearing they are also hoping to make Judge Fischer’s ruling effective immediately.

Fisher also referred the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro, over which Ajax had effectively been relegated, to the Fifa Players Status Committee. The question surrounding his eligibility has still not been answered adequately and risks delaying the start of the own season.

The protracted and complex Ndoro saga has rumbled on for seven months and is in danger of delaying and affecting the start of the new Absa Premiership season, which is due to begin on 4 August.

The questions of his eligibility stem from the fact that he played for Orlando Proteas in August of 2017. He was then transferred to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly and made his debut for them in September that same year.

He left the Arab club in the January transfer window and then went on to make his debut for Ajax in January of 2018. This is a breach of Fifa regulation Article 5.3, which states a player may not play for more than two clubs in a season.