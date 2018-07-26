NC DA says will go to court if Matika refuses to leave office

Mangaliso Matika was removed following a majority council vote on Wednesday following violent protests against his leadership in the province's capital city.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape says it will head to the courts if ousted Mayor Mangaliso Matika refuses to leave office.

Matika was removed following a majority council vote on Wednesday.

The move follows violent protests against Matika's leadership in the province's capital city Kimberley.

Thirty-four councillors in the Sol Plaatje Municipality voted in favour of Matika's removal. They say it's due to turmoil over service delivery issues and his alleged leadership flaws.

Ten African National Congress councillors sided with the opposition. DA provincial leader, Andrew Louw, says Matika has been refusing to vacate his office.

“It makes it extremely difficult but we will take it one step at a time. We don’t want to pre-empt the possibility of what happens hereafter. But if needs be, we will also contest this matter in a court of law.”

Manager in Matika's office, George Mosimane, says they will also ask the courts to declare the council decision unlawful.

“All processes leading up to and including the decisions taken in that meeting are not consistent with the laws of the country, including [the] standing rules of the municipality.”

Matika has denied allegations of corruptions against him.

