NC DA says will go to court if Matika refuses to leave office
Mangaliso Matika was removed following a majority council vote on Wednesday following violent protests against his leadership in the province's capital city.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape says it will head to the courts if ousted Mayor Mangaliso Matika refuses to leave office.
Matika was removed following a majority council vote on Wednesday.
The move follows violent protests against Matika's leadership in the province's capital city Kimberley.
Thirty-four councillors in the Sol Plaatje Municipality voted in favour of Matika's removal. They say it's due to turmoil over service delivery issues and his alleged leadership flaws.
Ten African National Congress councillors sided with the opposition. DA provincial leader, Andrew Louw, says Matika has been refusing to vacate his office.
“It makes it extremely difficult but we will take it one step at a time. We don’t want to pre-empt the possibility of what happens hereafter. But if needs be, we will also contest this matter in a court of law.”
Manager in Matika's office, George Mosimane, says they will also ask the courts to declare the council decision unlawful.
“All processes leading up to and including the decisions taken in that meeting are not consistent with the laws of the country, including [the] standing rules of the municipality.”
Matika has denied allegations of corruptions against him.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality
-
Embattled De Lille looks set to stay on as Cape Town mayor
-
ANC wants private investment in Eskom
-
SA cannot afford major nuclear expansion - top ANC official
-
[OPINION] The ANC must act against reprobates within its ranks
-
[CARTOON] An Insult to Injury
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.