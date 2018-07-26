Mulder impresses as Proteas win warm up game by 63 runs

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Mulder impresses as Proteas win warm up game by 63 runs

Wian Mulder scored 56 to help the Proteas to a total of 293 runs after batting first.

Wian Mulder impressed with bat and ball in Proteas warmup game. Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA.
Wian Mulder impressed with bat and ball in Proteas warmup game. Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Young allrounder Wian Mulder impressed with both bat and ball for the Proteas in their 63-run victory over a Sri Lanka Board XI in Colombo on Thursday.

Mulder scored 56 to help the Proteas to a total of 293 runs after batting first. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla’s tour continued to struggle as they were dismissed for 0 and 16 respectively.

Captain Faf du Plessis top scored with 71 for 60 deliveries while Reeza Hendricks (59) and David Miller (40) also made positive contributions with the bat.

Mulder returned figures of 3/12 in 4.1 overs to restrict the Sri Lankans to 230 all out in 44 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi also took impressive figures of 3/41 in 9 overs.

The first of five ODI’s between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on Sunday.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA