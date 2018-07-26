-
-
-
-
-
Mulder impresses as Proteas win warm up game by 63 runs
Wian Mulder scored 56 to help the Proteas to a total of 293 runs after batting first.
JOHANNESBURG - Young allrounder Wian Mulder impressed with both bat and ball for the Proteas in their 63-run victory over a Sri Lanka Board XI in Colombo on Thursday.
Mulder scored 56 to help the Proteas to a total of 293 runs after batting first. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla’s tour continued to struggle as they were dismissed for 0 and 16 respectively.
Captain Faf du Plessis top scored with 71 for 60 deliveries while Reeza Hendricks (59) and David Miller (40) also made positive contributions with the bat.
Mulder returned figures of 3/12 in 4.1 overs to restrict the Sri Lankans to 230 all out in 44 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi also took impressive figures of 3/41 in 9 overs.
The first of five ODI’s between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on Sunday.
