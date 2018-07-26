Motion of no confidence in De Lille officially withdrawn

The DA's city caucus was under instruction from its Federal Executive to withdraw the notice, but councillors appeared to be split on whether to toe the line.

CAPE TOWN - Notice of motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is officially withdrawn in council.

There had been fierce behind the scenes lobbying around whether to go ahead with a motion of no confidence in De Lille as a full council meeting proceeded to deal with the business of the city.

