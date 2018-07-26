Mnangagwa confident Zanu-PF will be re-elected to power

President Mnangangwa says everyone in the country must Celebrate the democracy brought by his government.

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangangwa says while there are 55 parties contesting next week’s elections, his organisation will be elected back in power because it brought independence and served the nation well.

Mnangangwa addressed supporters while launching a plant at the African Chrome Fields mine.

“As a result of democratic space we’ve created for the first time in Zimbabwe, 55 political parties are contesting.”

He says his party, just like in the past, will emerge victorious on Monday.

“History is very clear. Which political party brought independence? Which political party has a history of serving the people?”

Mnangangwa has used his campaign to assure Zimbabweans that under his leadership, the notion of “us and them will be behind us".

He says he wants to work in unity and love to build a Zimbabwe that all the citizens want.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)