MDC Alliance: Legal strategies in place to protect against vote rigging

Nelson Chamisa's lawyer has given an update in Harare on Thursday afternoon where he's reiterated Chamisa's call for a free and fair election amid concerns around preparations for the historic vote.

HARARE - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance says it has put together the necessary legal strategies to protect against rigging ahead of the elections on Monday.

Thabani Mpofu repeatedly referred to his client as Zimbabwe’s “president in waiting.”

“In my capacity, as the legal advisor to the incoming president, I’ve come to assure you that no height of whatever precipitous is able to negate the votes that you’re going to cast for president Chamisa.”

Mpofu says the MDC has put together all legal strategies and instruments to ensure the vote of every Zimbabwean is counted and secured.

#ZimElections2018 Outside the Chibuku stadium in Zengeza, MDC supporters arrive on the back of vans singing and chanting ahead of the address by presidential hopeful Nelson Chamisa. MS pic.twitter.com/IgjunbSZ9u — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018

MDC ALLIANCE CERTAIN OF VICTORY

The MDC Alliance says it does not foresee a need to go to court after Monday’s national election because it is certain that citizens will vote for change by choosing its president, Chamisa

Mpofu says it’s the presidential hopeful’s commitment to fighting what he calls an institutionalised violation of civil liberties by the ZEC that motivated the MDC’s legal strategy to protect the election process.

But he says there’ll be no need for the party to approach the courts.

“President Chamisa can only appear in court as a respondent in an election petition. President Chamisa is not going to appear in court as a mover of an election petition. The election is going the way of President Chamisa and that is a fact”

Mpofu is adamant the MDC will win the election and take over from the ruling Zanu-PF despite surveys suggesting the vote could swing either way.

‘MDC ALLIANCE PROVOKED BY ZANU–PF’

Chamisa says his party has been provoked by the Zanu-PF, saying the governing party is undermining free elections.

He addressed thousands of MDC Alliance supporters at Chibuku Stadium just outside Harare.

With just three days to go before elections, Chamisa says his party has been provoked.

“The people of Zimbabwe are very peaceful; they have been provoked by these guys. They’ve provoked us, so trying to undermine the rule of law. They’ve provoked us to undermine a free and fair election.”

Chamisa has suggested that his party will only accept the electoral outcome if he wins, saying it’s impossible that Zanu-PF will win next week.

“We do not want the old voter, go and go peacefully.”

He says his party is still committed to peace.

