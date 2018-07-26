Mashaba ‘disappointed’ as driver who attacked JMPD officer gets bail

Last Friday, the taxi driver allegedly punched a female officer who was directing traffic at a busy intersection.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he's disappointed that a taxi driver arrested for attacking a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer has been released on bail of R1,000.

The driver was arrested and charged with assault.

Mayor Mashaba says the criminal justice system has been compromised from years of corruption.

“We’ll make sure that he doesn’t get away with such attacks on this officer, it’s actually an attack on society.”