Mantashe hails rescue of over 600 miners after fire at Gold One mine

More than 600 mineworkers have been rescued from Gold One's Modder East operation after a fire broke out underground.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than 600 mineworkers have been rescued from Gold One's Modder East operation after a fire broke out underground.

All employees were evacuated and brought to the surface safely early on Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established but investigations are underway.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has applauded the rescue teams' work.

His spokesperson Ayanda Shezi: "The swift action form the company and mining employees underground, they heeded the rescue alert, they knew what to do, they went into the safety bays and they used their rescue packs and they were able to be rescued on time."

