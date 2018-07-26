Man wounded in Centurion shooting

Paramedics say the man was shot in the abdomen on Saxby Road in Eldoraigne earlier on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been wounded in a shooting in Centurion.

ER24's Russel Meiring says he's been rushed to the hospital.

“Upon assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, leaving him in a serious condition. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”