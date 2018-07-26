Popular Topics
Man vandalises Trump's Hollywood sidewalk star with a pickaxe

Installed in 2007, Trump’s star has been frequently vandalised since he was elected president in 2016.

A worker removes the remains of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of US President Donald Trump after it was destroyed by a vandal in the early morning hours on 25 July, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP
A worker removes the remains of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of US President Donald Trump after it was destroyed by a vandal in the early morning hours on 25 July, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP
7 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – A man with a pickaxe vandalised US President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early on Wednesday and later surrendered to police, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“A pickax was used in vandalising the star” embedded in the sidewalk near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles at about 3:30am, Sergeant Ray Brown of the LAPD said by telephone.

Installed in 2007, Trump’s star has been frequently vandalised since he was elected president in 2016.

The suspect, 24-year-old Austin Clay, was in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism with a bail of $20,000, jail records showed.

As pedestrians walked by the site, in an area popular with tourists, Gregg Donovan, 58, of Los Angeles, stood by with a “Trump 2020” sign, saying he was protecting it from further damage.

“It’s a California landmark,” Donovan said. “Don’t take your anger out on a tourist landmark.”

The star was nearly completely destroyed, and there was graffiti scrawled on it.

Before being elected president, Trump, 72, was a real estate developer-turned-reality TV star who was producer of the NBC show, The Apprentice, and the Miss Universe Pageants.

The suspect pulled a pickaxe out of a guitar case before striking Trump’s sidewalk honour, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Adrian Rodriguez, a 42-year-old Los Angeles schoolteacher, said: “I don’t condone vandalism but I can certainly see the frustration ... I’m not for Trump but I disagree with this type of protest.”

