Man accused of murdering Uyathandwa Stuurman (4) to appear in court
The little girl disappeared while playing at her grandparents' home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza on Monday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man implicated in the murder of four-year-old Uyathandwa Stuurman is expected to make his first appearance in the local magistrates court on Thursday.
The little girl disappeared while playing at her grandparents' home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza on Monday evening.
Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later. She'd been stabbed in the chest.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum says that it will rally community members to support Uyathandwa Stuurman's grief-stricken family, as her alleged killer makes his first appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrates court later this morning.
The forum's Ndithini Tyhido says that the four-year-old's murder has sent shockwaves through the Khayelitsha community.
"This news fills us with disgust. We don't want to be in a Khayelitsha where there'd still be men who would look at kids, the way this animal looked at this child and killed her."
The 33-year-old accused is known to the little girl's family and faces charges of rape and murder.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
De Lille faces survival battle as second no-confidence motion to be debated
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Thales set to approach courts to apply for permanent stay of prosecution
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.