Man accused of murdering Uyathandwa Stuurman (4) to appear in court

The little girl disappeared while playing at her grandparents' home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza on Monday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man implicated in the murder of four-year-old Uyathandwa Stuurman is expected to make his first appearance in the local magistrates court on Thursday.

Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later. She'd been stabbed in the chest.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum says that it will rally community members to support Uyathandwa Stuurman's grief-stricken family, as her alleged killer makes his first appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrates court later this morning.

The forum's Ndithini Tyhido says that the four-year-old's murder has sent shockwaves through the Khayelitsha community.

"This news fills us with disgust. We don't want to be in a Khayelitsha where there'd still be men who would look at kids, the way this animal looked at this child and killed her."

The 33-year-old accused is known to the little girl's family and faces charges of rape and murder.