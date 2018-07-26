Makhura vows urgent service delivery intervention in Hammanskraal
In his visit on Wednesday, he told them that his government was aware of challenges the community faces and it was working hard to address them.
PRETORIA – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured Hammanskraal residents that he will facilitate urgent interventions in ensuring that the area receives clean water.
In his visit on Wednesday, he told them that his government was aware of the challenges the community faces and it was working hard to address them.
Makhura held his Cabinet meeting at the Tshwane regional offices before inspecting the Rooivaal Water Purification Plant, which has been disseminating contaminated water to residents.
Residents say that their demands are clear.
“It’s the issue of water in Hammanskraal extension 2 and secondly it’s the issue of the roads. Hammanskraal roads are dusty.”
Makhura says that he understands their pleas and assured them that they will be urgently attended to.
“I’ll go back and get the mayor to come and fix those things that he needs to fix and then get the provincial government to work with national government.”
Makhura has also expressed his disappointment at Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga for failing to fulfill some of the municipality’s commitments to the area.
Those promises include the completion of the bop par project which would see at least a thousand-young people employed.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.