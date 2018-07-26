Makhura vows urgent service delivery intervention in Hammanskraal

In his visit on Wednesday, he told them that his government was aware of challenges the community faces and it was working hard to address them.

PRETORIA – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured Hammanskraal residents that he will facilitate urgent interventions in ensuring that the area receives clean water.

In his visit on Wednesday, he told them that his government was aware of the challenges the community faces and it was working hard to address them.

Makhura held his Cabinet meeting at the Tshwane regional offices before inspecting the Rooivaal Water Purification Plant, which has been disseminating contaminated water to residents.

Residents say that their demands are clear.

“It’s the issue of water in Hammanskraal extension 2 and secondly it’s the issue of the roads. Hammanskraal roads are dusty.”

Makhura says that he understands their pleas and assured them that they will be urgently attended to.

“I’ll go back and get the mayor to come and fix those things that he needs to fix and then get the provincial government to work with national government.”

Makhura has also expressed his disappointment at Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga for failing to fulfill some of the municipality’s commitments to the area.

Those promises include the completion of the bop par project which would see at least a thousand-young people employed.