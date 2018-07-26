Popular Topics
Go

Leaders of political parties urged to address land hearings

On Thursday, the Westonaria Civic Centre is filled to capacity where members of the public are weighing in on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee is in Gauteng this week at the Westonaria Civic Centre. Picture: Twitter/@vumelana
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee is calling on leaders of political parties to address the land hearings.

On Thursday, the Westonaria Civic Centre is filled to capacity where members of the public are weighing in on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

Outside the venue, red beret members have been chanting in celebration of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s fifth birthday.

At the beginning of the land hearings earlier this month, Constitutional Review Committee chair Vincent Smith pleaded with members of Parliament that would be on the panel at hearings not to politicise the proceedings.

On Thursday, for the first time in efforts to restore order in the Westonaria Civic Centre, Smith has had to call on fellow MPs who are leaders of the EFF, Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress to address their members.

The DA’s Annelie Lotriet has praised DA members for their behaviour.

“Each one of you has a Constitutional right to give your opinion. And so far I must say, you have been very well behaved…”

Smith has urged the public to stick to the topic at hand on the expropriation of land.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

