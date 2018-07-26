Leaders of political parties urged to address land hearings
On Thursday, the Westonaria Civic Centre is filled to capacity where members of the public are weighing in on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee is calling on leaders of political parties to address the land hearings.
On Thursday, the Westonaria Civic Centre is filled to capacity where members of the public are weighing in on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.
Outside the venue, red beret members have been chanting in celebration of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s fifth birthday.
This participant says she supports expropriation of land without compensation because many black people still stay in squatter camps and they are suffering #LandExpropriation #Constitution pic.twitter.com/5v4KQLgpk6— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 26, 2018
At the beginning of the land hearings earlier this month, Constitutional Review Committee chair Vincent Smith pleaded with members of Parliament that would be on the panel at hearings not to politicise the proceedings.
On Thursday, for the first time in efforts to restore order in the Westonaria Civic Centre, Smith has had to call on fellow MPs who are leaders of the EFF, Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress to address their members.
The DA’s Annelie Lotriet has praised DA members for their behaviour.
“Each one of you has a Constitutional right to give your opinion. And so far I must say, you have been very well behaved…”
Smith has urged the public to stick to the topic at hand on the expropriation of land.
This participant says he supports the amendment of Section 25 because while the current section provides for expropriation there are too many restrictions around. #LandExpropriation #Constitution pic.twitter.com/jleVEsquKR— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 26, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
-
Shashi Naidoo to arrive back in SA after being barred from Israel
-
ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
Train on fire at Retreat station
-
Numsa welcomes ConCourt ruling on labour brokers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.