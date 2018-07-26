Latu in at hooker for Waratahs crunch semi against Lions

Waratahs Head Coach Daryl Gibson said the inclusion of Tolu Latu was a reflection of the type of game the Lions were likely to play.

JOHANNESBURG - Hooker Tolu Latu will start ahead of Damien Fitzpatrick in the only change in the Waratahs starting lineup to face the Lions in the Super Rugby semifinal at Ellis Park on Saturday.

“This match will be a very physical encounter, particularly with the breakdown and scrum being key battlegrounds. These are areas where Tolu excels. We are expecting a real set-piece battle, so we need to be good in this area to compete with the Lions’ scrum and lineout,”