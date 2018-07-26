JMPD warns it won't tolerate attacks on personnel

This comes after a taxi driver appeared in court for the assault of an officer.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is warning that it will not tolerate attacks on its personnel.

It is understood that the driver slammed his car into the cop, who was directing traffic, and dragged her a short distance before exiting his vehicle and slapping her last week.

His case has been postponed to next month.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says that the taxi driver faces charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"As officers in uniform, we should be respected. Officers have a responsibility to serve and to protect the community."