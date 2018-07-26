'Israel Folau is the best player in the world in the air'

Waratahs assistant coach Chris Malone was bullish in his opinion about star fullback Israel Folau’s aerial abilities ahead of the crunch semifinal encounter against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Waratahs will seemingly pose an aerial threat for the home side in what will be an enthralling encounter at Ellis Park.

When asked about the aerial battle, Malone said that with Folau in their ranks, they have the best player in the world in the air.

“We have never hidden the fact that we have the best player in the world in the air and we would be stupid if we didn’t test the Lions in that department on Saturday.”

The Wallaby fullback has been a thorn in the side of most Super Rugby franchises this year. The elusive Folau has dotted done 10 times on opposition try lines and has made 28 clean breaks all season, which is joint fifth in the competition.

The Lions will have to be at their best if they are going to nullify the threat posed by Folau and his Waratahs teammates.