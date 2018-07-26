Grades and Levels SA initiative launches 24/7 counselling hotline

The service will be free to young people in collaboration with student leadership at higher education facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Youth development initiative Grades and Levels SA has launched its new 24/7 counselling hotline with the aim of addressing the staggering youth suicide rate worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation, 800,000 young people commit suicide worldwide each year.

Clinical Psychologist Mthetho Tshemese says urgent intervention is needed.

“We want to have offices across the province and we’re in the process of hiring 100 employees who are going to be part of this particular call centre. They will be trained and employed in the next 30 days.”