Gautrain workers threaten strike as wage talks deadlock

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says that a deadlock in wage negotiations may affect its services as workers are threatening to go on strike from Monday.

It's understood the United National Transport Union (Untu) has rejected both of Bombela's offers which include an increase of up to 8.5%, a medical aid contribution and bonuses, depending on wage increase percentages.

But Untu is allegedly demanding a 10% increase, a housing allowance increase and bonuses, amongst other things.

Gautrain's Kesagee Nayager: "In the event of a strike, the bus and midi-bus services should not be impacted and we will try our best to implement a reduced train service but this will, of course, depend on the available resources. Passengers will be informed accordingly over the course of the weekend."