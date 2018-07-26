Gautrain workers threaten strike as wage talks deadlock
It's understood the United National Transport Union (Untu) has rejected both of Bombela's offers which include an increase of up to 8.5%, a medical aid contribution and bonuses, depending on wage increase percentages.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says that a deadlock in wage negotiations may affect its services as workers are threatening to go on strike from Monday.
But Untu is allegedly demanding a 10% increase, a housing allowance increase and bonuses, amongst other things.
Gautrain's Kesagee Nayager: "In the event of a strike, the bus and midi-bus services should not be impacted and we will try our best to implement a reduced train service but this will, of course, depend on the available resources. Passengers will be informed accordingly over the course of the weekend."
