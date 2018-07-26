Fulham sign German forward Schuerrle on two-year loan deal
Fulham have signed German playmaker Andre Schuerrle on a two-year loan deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club said.
LONDON - Fulham have signed German playmaker Andre Schuerrle on a two-year loan deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club said.
The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, will be eager to overcome injury troubles he has faced in recent years, with a muscle fibre problem limiting him to just 18 appearances in the German top-flight last season.
“Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here,” Schuerrle told the club’s website.
“I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”
Schuerrle will be eager to regain the dominant form he had during his prime at former clubs Chelsea and Wolfsburg after his underwhelming spell at Dortmund led to his omission from Germany’s squad for this year’s World Cup.
Fulham have recruited four new players so far as they prepare for their first top-flight season since the 2013/14 campaign.
Popular in Sport
-
#NdoroGate: Ajax withdraw interdict to halt PSL season
-
Straeuli: Super Rugby relegation a blessing in disguise for Lions
-
[WATCH] Tour de France: Chris Froome crashes after police mistake him for fan
-
#NdoroGate: PSL granted leave to appeal in Ajax relegation matter
-
PSL releases fixtures for opening weekend of 2018/2019 season
-
[OPINION] Racism in sport a reflection of the world we live in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.