Fulham sign German forward Schuerrle on two-year loan deal

LONDON - Fulham have signed German playmaker Andre Schuerrle on a two-year loan deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club said.

The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, will be eager to overcome injury troubles he has faced in recent years, with a muscle fibre problem limiting him to just 18 appearances in the German top-flight last season.

“Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here,” Schuerrle told the club’s website.

“I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”

Schuerrle will be eager to regain the dominant form he had during his prime at former clubs Chelsea and Wolfsburg after his underwhelming spell at Dortmund led to his omission from Germany’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

Fulham have recruited four new players so far as they prepare for their first top-flight season since the 2013/14 campaign.