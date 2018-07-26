Popular Topics
Erasmus to start for Lions semifinal clash with Waratahs

Utility forward Lourens Erasmus will start for the injured Cyle Brink in the only change in the Lions line-up for their semifinal match against the Waratahs on Saturday.

Emirates Lions coach Swys de Bruin will assist the Springboks during the June series: Picture: Twitter/@LionsRugbyCo
Emirates Lions coach Swys de Bruin will assist the Springboks during the June series: Picture: Twitter/@LionsRugbyCo
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Utility forward Lourens Erasmus will start for the injured Cyle Brink in the only change in the Lions line-up for their semifinal match against the Waratahs on Saturday.

Brink hasn’t recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the 40-23 victory over the Jaguares last week and misses out on selection for this weekend.

The Lions are competing in their third successive semifinal and by the time they kick off at 15:05, they will know who they will face between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders provided they get past the Waratahs.

This is also the first time captain Warren Whiteley will be present in a semifinal for the Lions, after missing out in the past two seasons due to injury.

