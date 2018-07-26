'Emmerson Mnangagwa will win these elections'
Zimbabweans heads to the polls on Monday in what has been described as tightest contest for the presidency between the ruling Zanu-PF and its long-standing rival the MDC.
HARARE – Just eight months after they were brought together by the unanimous call for the removal of then President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans now seem split over who will bring the necessary change.
Zimbabweans heads to the polls on Monday in what has been described as the tightest contest for the presidency between the ruling Zanu-PF and its long-standing rival, the MDC.
It’s a tight race between the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)-Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa and incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Both are new faces in the first election in nearly two decades without unseated Mugabe and the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February this year.
One woman says she still believes in Zanu-PF and its new leader.
“Emmerson Mnangagwa will win these elections.”
But the young people of Zimbabwe say it’s time for serious change.
Campaigning is expected to intensify over the next few days as election day draws closer.
4 days to go to the #ZimElections2018🇿🇼— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
This is set to be one of the country's most historic. EWN will bring you coverage from the event on election day. https://t.co/fohi5JJpU6 pic.twitter.com/EMqM7WNYeR
#ZimElections2018 Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangangwa says while there are 55 parties contesting next week's elections he's confident Zanu-PF will be re-elected because it brought about independence and served the nation well.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
MNANGAGWA HOPEFUL
Mnangangwa says while there are 55 parties contesting next week’s elections, his organisation will be elected back in power because it brought independence and served the nation well.
Mnangangwa addressed supporters while launching a plant at the African Chrome Fields mine.
President Mnangangwa says that everyone in the country must celebrate the democracy brought by his government.
“As a result of democratic space we’ve created for the first time in Zimbabwe, 55 political parties are contesting.”
He says his party, just like in the past, will emerge victorious on Monday.
“History is very clear. Which political party brought independence? Which political party has a history of serving the people?”
Mnangangwa has used his campaign to assure Zimbabweans that under his leadership, the notion of “us and them will be behind us".
He says he wants to work in unity and love to build a Zimbabwe that all the citizens want.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Africa
-
Chamisa: MDC will not accept anything less than victory
-
[CARTOON] Zimbabwe's 'Snap' Election
-
[OPINION] Why this Zimbabwe election is so significant
-
SADC observers concerned over legitimacy of Zimbabwe election process
-
Google launches free Wi-Fi hotspot network in Nigeria
-
[WATCH] Mnangagwa: Zanu-PF will be victorious
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.