HARARE – Just eight months after they were brought together by the unanimous call for the removal of then President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans now seem split over who will bring the necessary change.

Zimbabweans heads to the polls on Monday in what has been described as the tightest contest for the presidency between the ruling Zanu-PF and its long-standing rival, the MDC.

It’s a tight race between the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)-Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa and incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Both are new faces in the first election in nearly two decades without unseated Mugabe and the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February this year.

One woman says she still believes in Zanu-PF and its new leader.

“Emmerson Mnangagwa will win these elections.”

But the young people of Zimbabwe say it’s time for serious change.

Campaigning is expected to intensify over the next few days as election day draws closer.

MNANGAGWA HOPEFUL

Mnangangwa says while there are 55 parties contesting next week’s elections, his organisation will be elected back in power because it brought independence and served the nation well.

Mnangangwa addressed supporters while launching a plant at the African Chrome Fields mine.

President Mnangangwa says that everyone in the country must celebrate the democracy brought by his government.

“As a result of democratic space we’ve created for the first time in Zimbabwe, 55 political parties are contesting.”

He says his party, just like in the past, will emerge victorious on Monday.

“History is very clear. Which political party brought independence? Which political party has a history of serving the people?”

Mnangangwa has used his campaign to assure Zimbabweans that under his leadership, the notion of “us and them will be behind us".

He says he wants to work in unity and love to build a Zimbabwe that all the citizens want.

