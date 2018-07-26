Embattled De Lille looks set to stay on as Cape Town mayor
It is understood that a notice to table a motion of no confidence in her will be withdrawn on Thursday afternoon, on the instruction of the DA's Federal Executive.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille appears set to survive another day as Cape Town's mayor despite her caucus being deeply divided over keeping her on.
It is understood that a notice to table a motion of no confidence in her will be withdrawn on Thursday afternoon, on the instruction of the Democratic A's Federal Executive.
De Lille won't say whether she has struck a deal with the party, and for now the city council meeting is proceeding.
The DA's city caucus met ahead of this morning's meeting with Patricia de Lille present, to discuss an instruction from the party's top brass to stop plans to table a second motion of no confidence in her.
But a section of the caucus appear too reluctant to agree.
It's understood that De Lille reached an eleventh-hour agreement with the party on Wednesday night, to restart the disciplinary process against her while she stays on as mayor.
De Lille would not comment on the deal when she emerged from the caucus meeting this morning.
She took to the podium to address the city council to rousing applause from the ANC, who said they would not walk out of the meeting as they have in the past, because they wanted to protect her against so-called "white liberals".
