De Lille: New proposals to redevelop Foreshore Freeway to be issued soon
Patricia de Lille has told a full council meeting a project team has already been assembled to re-draft a request for the proposal to develop the land beneath the Foreshore Freeway.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says a new request for proposals to redevelop the Foreshore Freeway Precinct will be issued soon.
The tender award was pulled earlier this month amid legal challenges.
De Lille has been accused of covering up problems with the tender process, claims she's denied.
She looks set to survive another attempt to remove her from the mayorship, amid an instruction from the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s top brass that a plan to table another motion of no confidence in her on Thursday afternoon be shelved.
De Lille has told a full council meeting a project team has already been assembled to re-draft a request for the proposal to develop the land beneath the Foreshore Freeway and to alleviate traffic congestion.
On Thursday, she said it was disappointing that the first attempt did not work out.
“The cancellation of the request for proposals does not mean that the project is cancelled. The need to address the future of the unfinished freeways remains.”
De Lille is said to have agreed to face disciplinary charges by the DA while she stays on as mayor.
The disciplinary proceedings stalled in March over disagreements with certain members of the panel and De Lille's fight to have proceedings open to the public, which the party refused.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
