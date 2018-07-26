De Lille happy for platform to defend herself publicly

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says she's positive about a new process that will restart the disciplinary process against her.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia De Lille says she's happy the Democratic Alliance (DA) has agreed to allow her to defend herself in public.

According to an agreement reached on Wednesday night with the top leadership that included party leader Mmusi Maimane, the DA will have to charge De Lille from scratch.

But the decision has increased unhappiness within the DA caucus which had hoped to remove her through a motion of no confidence at a full council meeting on Thursday.

Three days will be set aside in August for legal teams to consider reformulated charges.

"I also owe the country to give them my side of the story. And my ultimate aim is to clear my name, there are lots of untested allegations out there in the public without evidence."

According to the agreement reached, the DA's city caucus will not be allowed to table another motion of no confidence in her.

De Lille says those who want her gone, should wait for the outcome of the disciplinary process.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)