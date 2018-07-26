De Lille faces survival battle as second no-confidence motion to be debated

A second motion of no confidence in her is set to be debated by the city council today, after a previous attempt by the DA's city caucus failed at the ballot box in February.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille will again be fighting for her political survival on Thursday, as members of her caucus launch another attempt to oust her.

The caucus says that her poor leadership style has created an irreconcilable loss of confidence in her leadership and the many unanswered questions stemming from allegations against her has created distrust.

De Lille's caucus has harsh words about her leadership style.

According to the motion to be debated by the full council today, she’s intimidating, belittling, condescending, demeaning and intolerant.

Veteran councillor Marian Nieuwoudt, who has tabled the motion, says that De Lille displays unbecoming behaviour towards fellow councillors, a clear testament she says, of De Lille's poor leadership.

Nieuwoudt says the controversy around De Lille creates distrust in her ability to carry out her obligations.

Deputy caucus leader JP Smith says: “The situation hasn’t changed. The last votes we’ve seen, 70% or slightly more of the DA caucus no longer have confidence in Patricia de Lille as the mayor."

But with De Lille still enjoying minority support from the DA, today's vote remains unpredictable should the opposition once again chose to come to her rescue.

