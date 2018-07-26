De Lille faces survival battle as second no-confidence motion to be debated
A second motion of no confidence in her is set to be debated by the city council today, after a previous attempt by the DA's city caucus failed at the ballot box in February.
CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille will again be fighting for her political survival on Thursday, as members of her caucus launch another attempt to oust her.
A second motion of no confidence in her is set to be debated by the city council today, after a previous attempt by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s city caucus failed at the ballot box in February.
The caucus says that her poor leadership style has created an irreconcilable loss of confidence in her leadership and the many unanswered questions stemming from allegations against her has created distrust.
De Lille's caucus has harsh words about her leadership style.
According to the motion to be debated by the full council today, she’s intimidating, belittling, condescending, demeaning and intolerant.
Veteran councillor Marian Nieuwoudt, who has tabled the motion, says that De Lille displays unbecoming behaviour towards fellow councillors, a clear testament she says, of De Lille's poor leadership.
Nieuwoudt says the controversy around De Lille creates distrust in her ability to carry out her obligations.
Deputy caucus leader JP Smith says: “The situation hasn’t changed. The last votes we’ve seen, 70% or slightly more of the DA caucus no longer have confidence in Patricia de Lille as the mayor."
But with De Lille still enjoying minority support from the DA, today's vote remains unpredictable should the opposition once again chose to come to her rescue.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
[OPINION] The ANC must act against reprobates within its ranks
-
Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC
-
[CARTOON] An Insult to Injury
-
SA should keep equal relations with Israel, Palestine - Lekota
-
Manana’s disciplinary hearing falls away after resignation
-
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.