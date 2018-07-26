Committee told land key to youth’s participation in economy

Itumeleng Tsapo from Cosmo City says the current laws on land reform are a hindrance for black people to break from the chains of poverty and empower themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - The constitutional review committee has heard the redistribution of land would give young South Africans a chance to participate in the economy.

Land hearings are being held in Westonaria on Thursday.

Members of the public have been giving submissions on the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

“Black people live in squatter camps, it’s not right” KM pic.twitter.com/LyPS7Px9m9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018

“I’m a technician by profession, and if I would have access to land, the first thing I would do is to open a workshop maybe where I can work with cars.”

But Democratic Alliance member Farren Volgraff from Toekomsrus says the land hearings process is mere politicking and will only benefit the politicians.

“The government owns 20 million hectares of land, why don’t they sell or distribute that land?”

While some have agreed that Section 25 should be amended, they’ve raised questions on the current government’s ability to carry the redistribution.