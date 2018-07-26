Committee told land key to youth’s participation in economy
Itumeleng Tsapo from Cosmo City says the current laws on land reform are a hindrance for black people to break from the chains of poverty and empower themselves.
JOHANNESBURG - The constitutional review committee has heard the redistribution of land would give young South Africans a chance to participate in the economy.
Land hearings are being held in Westonaria on Thursday.
Members of the public have been giving submissions on the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
“Black people live in squatter camps, it’s not right” KM pic.twitter.com/LyPS7Px9m9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
Itumeleng Tsapo from Cosmo City says the current laws on land reform are a hindrance for black people to break from the chains of poverty and empower themselves.
“I’m a technician by profession, and if I would have access to land, the first thing I would do is to open a workshop maybe where I can work with cars.”
But Democratic Alliance member Farren Volgraff from Toekomsrus says the land hearings process is mere politicking and will only benefit the politicians.
“The government owns 20 million hectares of land, why don’t they sell or distribute that land?”
While some have agreed that Section 25 should be amended, they’ve raised questions on the current government’s ability to carry the redistribution.
“Malema, help us get the land back” KM #LandExpropriationHearings pic.twitter.com/IYzGEx9x1b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Probe into Boksburg shopping centre fire underway
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.