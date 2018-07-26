City council could withdraw no-confidence motion against De Lille
The DA's city caucus is set to meet this hour ahead of this morning's council sitting to discuss a request from the party's federal executive to withdraw its motion of no confidence against her.
CAPE TOWN - A motion of no confidence against Mayor Patricia de Lille could be withdrawn at a city council meeting on Thursday.
Eyewitness News understands that De Lille has agreed to go through an internal disciplinary process to face the myriad of misconduct allegations against her and will stay on as mayor while this process unfolds.
Speaker Dirk Smit says that the motion can be withdrawn from the floor if the councillor who moved the motion, decides to retract it.
This would be the second motion of no confidence in De Lille in less than six months.
De Lille has repeatedly denied the allegations against her.
