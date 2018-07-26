Chamisa: MDC will not accept anything less than victory

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Chamisa: MDC will not accept anything less than victory

Zimbabweans will head to the ballot box on Monday, in the first elections since former president Robert Mugabe was pushed out by the military.

Zimbabwe opposition leader and president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa in Harare on 3 July 2018. Picture: AFP.
Zimbabwe opposition leader and president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Nelson Chamisa in Harare on 3 July 2018. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

HARARE – Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) will not accept anything less than a victory at the polls.

Zimbabweans will head to the ballot box on Monday in the first elections since former president Robert Mugabe was pushed out by the military.

Chamisa has for days now questioned the credibility of Zimbabwe’s electoral commission, demanding access to the ballot designing, printing, storage and transportation.

Chamisa insists the commission has failed to be transparent but says his party will still take part in next week’s elections.

He has assured his supporters that come Tuesday, Zimbabwe will have a new president.

He’s called on all MDC Alliance supporters to gather for a victory celebration on Tuesday.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA