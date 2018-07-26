Chamisa: MDC will not accept anything less than victory
HARARE – Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) will not accept anything less than a victory at the polls.
Zimbabweans will head to the ballot box on Monday in the first elections since former president Robert Mugabe was pushed out by the military.
Chamisa has for days now questioned the credibility of Zimbabwe’s electoral commission, demanding access to the ballot designing, printing, storage and transportation.
Chamisa insists the commission has failed to be transparent but says his party will still take part in next week’s elections.
He has assured his supporters that come Tuesday, Zimbabwe will have a new president.
He’s called on all MDC Alliance supporters to gather for a victory celebration on Tuesday.
