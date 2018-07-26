BRICS leaders to sign declaration for collaborative growth strategy

The theme of the summit is Brics in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

JOHANNESBURG – Leaders of the most powerful emerging economies on the planet will on Thursday sign the declaration from their summit that opened in Sandton on Wednesday.

Host President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and Chin a to a closed-door meeting at the Cradle of Mankind, where they will also engage with invited African leaders.

But the leaders are talking about immediate practical matters dominating the international agenda.

China’s President Xi Jinping took a swing at President Donald Trump when he spoke in Sandton on Wednesday, saying there can be no winner in an international trade war.

Xi says unilateralism and protectionism are mounting, dealing a severe blow to multilateralism and the multilateral trading regime.