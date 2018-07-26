BRICS leaders in closed session as formal talks begin

The five heads of state from the BRICS nations smiled and held hands as they posed for a group photo before formal talks began.

JOHANNESBURG – BRICS leaders are on Thursday morning locked in a closed session where formal talks will take place.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the last head of state to arrive for the summit this morning.

Following the talks behind closed doors, the heads of state will address the summit.

There’s expected to be a formal signing of what was agreed to behind closed doors later this afternoon.

As part of the BRICS programme, the heads of state will travel to Maropeng, which is 50km outside of Johannesburg for a retreat.

#BRICS2018 As world leaders meet on the second day at the 10th BRICS leaders summit, a "Break the BRICS Coalition" protest is set to get underway from 11:00. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018