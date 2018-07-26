ANC wants private investment in Eskom

Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3 billion ($175 million) loss for the financial year which ended in March.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s ruling party wants greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.

Mashatile also said the ruling party was holding discussions about splitting up Eskom’s operations. He was speaking during a business breakfast on the sideline of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3 billion loss for the financial year which ended in March.