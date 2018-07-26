ANC wants private investment in Eskom

Will motion of no confidence in De Lille go ahead today?
Politics
Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3 billion ($175 million) loss for the financial year which ended in March.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s ruling party wants greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.
Mashatile also said the ruling party was holding discussions about splitting up Eskom’s operations. He was speaking during a business breakfast on the sideline of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3 billion loss for the financial year which ended in March.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.