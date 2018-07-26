ANC 'ready' to restore confidence in Matzikama Municipality

The ANC's Yonela Diko says the DA's loss in Matzikama proves that the party is out of touch.

CAPE TOWN - While the Cape Town Council deals with issues around its mayor, the African National Congress (ANC) says its ready to restore confidence in the Matzikama Municipality after the party's Hennie Nel was elected as the new mayor.

Nel beat Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Johan van den Hoven in a vote on Wednesday.

DA Mayor Rhenda Stephan resigned in June.

Municipal manager Danie Lubbe says Nel received eight of the 15 votes in council.

The party's Yonela Diko says the DA's loss in Matzikama proves that the party is out of touch.

“The people need new leadership in Matzikama and in the Western Cape in general. And we feel like the delivery of a new mayor in Matzikama fulfils that need of the people.”

In recent months, the DA has had to deal with what it's labelled a coup in Knynsa, which saw the town's current Mayor Mark Willemse back an ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion against then-Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

George Mayor Melvin Naik also landed in trouble with the DA over comments deemed homophobic.