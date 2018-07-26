ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality

The ANC'S Hennie Nel has now been elected as the new mayor. He narrowly beat DA councillor Johan van den Hoven in a vote.

Hennie Nel is congratulated by municipal manager Danie Lubbe after being sworn in as the new mayor of the Matzikama Municipality. Picture: Matzikama Municipality Facebook page
Hennie Nel is congratulated by municipal manager Danie Lubbe after being sworn in as the new mayor of the Matzikama Municipality. Picture: Matzikama Municipality Facebook page
Regan Thaw 55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has taken over the Matzikama Municipality after the Democratic Alliance (DA) was booted out of power.

Apparently, Rhenda Stephan resigned as mayor, leaving the position vacant.

The ANC'S Hennie Nel has now been elected as the new mayor. He narrowly beat DA councillor Johan van den Hoven in a vote.

The DA's Odette Cason: "The DA is aware of the outcomes of the narrow vote in the Matzikama Municipality. Our number one priority remains the people of Matzikama and we will be dealing with this matter through due processes."

It'll add to the DA's headaches in other municipalities.

In recent months, the party has had to deal with what it's labeled a coup in Knynsa, which saw councillor Mark Willemse back an ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion against Elenore Bouw-Spies.
George mayor, Melvin Naik also landed in trouble with the party over comments he made in a radio interview which were deemed homophobic.

In Cape Town, Mayor Patricia de Lille is fighting another bid to oust her.

"The motion of no confidence in the past and this one has been on the basis of untested allegations without evidence. I remain positive and continue to put the people of Cape Town first. What must be, will be."

The DA's city caucus is to bring yet another motion of no confidence against her on Thursday.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA