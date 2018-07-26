ANC boots DA out of power in Matzikama Municipality

The ANC'S Hennie Nel has now been elected as the new mayor. He narrowly beat DA councillor Johan van den Hoven in a vote.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has taken over the Matzikama Municipality after the Democratic Alliance (DA) was booted out of power.

Apparently, Rhenda Stephan resigned as mayor, leaving the position vacant.

The DA's Odette Cason: "The DA is aware of the outcomes of the narrow vote in the Matzikama Municipality. Our number one priority remains the people of Matzikama and we will be dealing with this matter through due processes."

It'll add to the DA's headaches in other municipalities.

In recent months, the party has had to deal with what it's labeled a coup in Knynsa, which saw councillor Mark Willemse back an ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion against Elenore Bouw-Spies.

George mayor, Melvin Naik also landed in trouble with the party over comments he made in a radio interview which were deemed homophobic.

In Cape Town, Mayor Patricia de Lille is fighting another bid to oust her.

"The motion of no confidence in the past and this one has been on the basis of untested allegations without evidence. I remain positive and continue to put the people of Cape Town first. What must be, will be."

The DA's city caucus is to bring yet another motion of no confidence against her on Thursday.