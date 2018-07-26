Alleged Khayelitsha child killer to undergo mental observation
Thirty-three Andile Gamda is accused of killing four-year-old Uyathandwa Stuurman in Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged child killer has been ordered to undergo mental observation.
[WARNING] This story contains graphic details.
Andile Gamda (33) is accused of killing Uyathandwa Stuurman (4) in Khayelitsha.
He made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Thursday after his arrest on Monday night shortly after the little girl's body was found dumped on a field in Makhaza.
The State alleges Gamda lured the child to his shack where he tried to rape her. He then allegedly borrowed a knife from a neighbour and used it to stab the child and slit her throat.
Gamda then apparently used a wheelie bin to dump the child's body and her clothes on a field in Makhaza.
#ChildMurder Residents calling for “No Bail!” LI pic.twitter.com/uA4LFs13cq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2018
According to witnesses, blood-stained pants and the child's flip-flop were found in the accused's shack.
The court has heard Gamda intended to make a confession, but a district surgeon found him mentally unfit and ordered he be evaluated at Valkenberg Hospital.
The man had previously been diagnosed with psychosis at Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
