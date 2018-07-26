27 pupils at Limpopo high school pregnant
Fourteen of them are in grade 12.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Basic Education Department says its concerned that 27 pupils at the Molautsi Secondary School situated just outside Polokwane are pregnant.
Fourteen of them are in grade 12.
Earlier this month, Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa visited an 18-year-old who'd given birth to triplets at Seshego Hospital.
Both she and the father of the children are fellow pupils at that school.
Education spokesman Sam Makondo says parents need to play a role in educating the youth on the importance of contraceptives.
“It says to us that we should, as various stakeholders in education, take a collective responsibility to educate and raise more awareness inside and outside of schools to prevent this situation from becoming a norm.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Probe into Boksburg shopping centre fire underway
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.