27 pupils at Limpopo high school pregnant

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Basic Education Department says its concerned that 27 pupils at the Molautsi Secondary School situated just outside Polokwane are pregnant.

Fourteen of them are in grade 12.

Earlier this month, Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa visited an 18-year-old who'd given birth to triplets at Seshego Hospital.

Both she and the father of the children are fellow pupils at that school.

Education spokesman Sam Makondo says parents need to play a role in educating the youth on the importance of contraceptives.

“It says to us that we should, as various stakeholders in education, take a collective responsibility to educate and raise more awareness inside and outside of schools to prevent this situation from becoming a norm.”

