2 SA Express aircraft now permitted to head for the sky
The airline’s permits were revoked in May after the Civil Aviation Authority conducted an audit at SA Express and its maintenance section which uncovered severe cases of non-compliance.
JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has cleared two SA Express aircraft to operate with the remaining seven to be presented for inspection.
This posed serious safety risks and nine planes were grounded.
The CAA’s Phindiwe Gwebu says SA Express still needs to present seven aircraft for airworthiness checks.
“They still need to present the other aircraft to us one-by-one and as soon as they do that, we will do our own inspections and decide whether they are airworthy.”
