Zwelihle schools reopen after violent protests
Protests over land and housing escalated into violent clashes between residents and police following the arrest of a community leader two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Schools in Zwelihle have opened on Wednesday following disruptive protests in the Hermanus community.
Four schools had to be closed for days due to violent protests.
Protests over land and housing escalated into violent clashes between residents and police following the arrest of a community leader two weeks ago.
Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says Zwelihle, Lukhanyo and Mount Pleasant Primary Schools, as well as Qhayiya Secondary have finally reopened.
“However, schools reported quite a low attendance rates. The department is still concerned, and we will be working with schools and parents to ensure that learners do return to schools if it’s safe for them to travel to and from school.”
Shelver says catch-up programmes will be implemented at the schools.
Meanwhile, Premier Helen Zille, who's been advocating for the army to be brought into Zwelihle, has welcomed Police Minister Bheki Cele's decision to increase policing in the area.
“If he can leave those police there and increase their numbers as much as it’s necessary to maintain law and order and protect people’s rights, then you don’t have to send the army in.”
Zille adds that if officers are unable to maintain law and order then the army must send in a peace-keeping force.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Nhlanhla Nene orders independent inquiry into PIC
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
China not dishing out loans to SA - Nene
-
4 suspects linked to 2 separate cash-in-transit heists arrested
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.