Zille shocked by murder of young Khayelitsha girl
Uyathandwa Stuurman (4) disappeared while playing at her grandparents’ home in Makhaza on Monday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has expressed shock at the latest child murder in the province.
Four-year-old Uyathandwa Stuurman disappeared while playing at her grandparents’ home in Makhaza on Monday evening.
Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later.
She’d been stabbed in the chest.
A 33-year-old man, who is known to the community, is to appear in court on Thursday on charges of rape and murder.
Eyewitness News spoke to the premier about the matter earlier on Wednesday.
“The evil that has gripped our society when small children are raped or murdered… beggars belief. In almost every single case we’ve found those murders or rapes have their basis in people who are under the influences of drugs and are known to the children.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
