Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC

Hundreds of party members are expected show former President Jacob Zuma solidarity when he returns to the dock on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – With Jacob Zuma set to appear in court again this week newly elected African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala says that it's clear that the former president still enjoys support from ANC members.

Hundreds of party members are expected show Zuma solidarity when he returns to the dock on Friday.

He faces allegations of fraud and corruption related to a controversial arms deal.

Speaking to 702's Karima Brown on Tuesday night, Zikalala said he'd be in court this week in his personal capacity.

“I will attend... if my schedule allows me, I will be there. In this case, you go there as an individual.”

Zikalala says it's untrue that Zuma is the source of divisions within the ANC.

“I don’t believe that former President Zuma is part of this. I’ve had interactions with him [and] he has been clear even in public [that] he will never leave the ANC.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)