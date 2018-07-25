Zikalala: We need to engage comrades who take ANC to court

The ANC elective conference in KZN was met with a court interdict at the 11th hour last week by members who wanted to prevent the event from going ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala says that the new provincial party leadership will meet with aggrieved members to solve their issues.

It was the second attempt to halt the gathering, with the first court interdict last month where delegates claimed there were bogus members, irregularities with branch general meetings and membership fraud.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night, Zikalala says that members should understand the importance of solving issues internally.

“We need to engage these comrades who have been taking the ANC to court so that they understand the need to engage and solve issues internally. But coupled with that, their grievances must be attended to with urgency.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)