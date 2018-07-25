Zikalala: We need to engage comrades who take ANC to court
The ANC elective conference in KZN was met with a court interdict at the 11th hour last week by members who wanted to prevent the event from going ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala says that the new provincial party leadership will meet with aggrieved members to solve their issues.
The ANC elective conference in the province was met with a court interdict at the 11th hour last week by members who wanted to prevent the event from going ahead.
It was the second attempt to halt the gathering, with the first court interdict last month where delegates claimed there were bogus members, irregularities with branch general meetings and membership fraud.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night, Zikalala says that members should understand the importance of solving issues internally.
“We need to engage these comrades who have been taking the ANC to court so that they understand the need to engage and solve issues internally. But coupled with that, their grievances must be attended to with urgency.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC
-
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit
-
[CARTOON] An Insult to Injury
-
Mduduzi Manana resigns as ANC MP
-
Parly Ethics committee yet to receive Mduduzi Manana resignation letter
-
Another motion of no confidence in De Lille to go ahead on Thursday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.