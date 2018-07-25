Whiteley, Coetzee commit to Lions for another year
JOHANNESBURG - Lions captain Warren Whiteley and fullback Andries Coetzee will stay in Johannesburg for the next Super Rugby campaign as both have signed new one-year contract extensions.
Whiteley and Coetzee follow scrumhalf Ross Cronje as the latest players to put pen to paper, following a number of reported exits from the union, including the likes of Jaco Kriel and Franco Mostert.
Both Whiteley and Coetzee said that they were happy with staying at the union until after the Rugby World Cup in order for them to boost their chances for selection for rugby’s showpiece event in Japan in 2019.
