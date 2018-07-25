What to know about Zim's upcoming election
There are 5 days to go to the Zimbabwe elections. This is the first election in which citizens will vote for a new president since Robert Mugabe was forced out last year.
JOHANNESBURG - There are five days to go to the Zimbabwe elections taking place on 30 July. This is the first election in which citizens will vote for a new president since Robert Mugabe was forced out last year.
For those not too clued up on the election, these are the key things you need to know.
WHO ARE THE FRONT RUNNERS FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL VOTE?
A total of 23 people are in the running to officially be named as the second democratically elected president of Zimbabwe after Mugabe (Mnangagwa was placed as interim president following Mugabe's resignation).
Three of the candidates have been touted as those who are most likely to secure the most votes. They are:
Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
For most of his political career, 75-year-old Mnangagwa was known as one of Mugabe's closest Zanu-PF allies, having also racked up freedom-fighting credentials during Zimbabwe's liberation war.
That close relationship, however, unravelled in 2017 after an alleged attempted assassination plot to get rid of Mnangagwa to make way for then first lady, Grace Mugabe, to take over from her 92-year-old husband as president.
Having fled to South Africa and following the soft coup, led by the military in November, Mnangagwa ascended to the presidential seat and was sworn in as interim leader.
Nelson Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa is Mnangagwa's fiercest opponent. He took over as leader of the Movement for Democratic Change-T (MDC-T) after its founder and leader Morgan Tsvangirai died of cancer on 14 February 2018.
In 2003, Chamisa became the youngest member of parliament at age 25. He previously served as Minister of Information and Communication Technology.
Chamisa hit the campaign trail hard in the months leading up to the election, travelling across the country to rally voters.
Dr Joice Runaida Mugari Mujuru
A former freedom fighter and member of the ruling Zanu-PF party herself, having served as the country's vice-president, Mujuru is the leader of newly-formed National People’s Party of Zimbabwe (NPP).
Mujuru's husband, General Solomon Mujuru, a fellow freedom fighter and leader in Zanu-PF, died on 15 August 2011 in a mysterious fire on the family's farm.
Mujuru is alleged to have plotted an assassination on Mugabe in 2014.
WHAT WERE THE RESULTS OF THE LAST ELECTION?
The last election was held in 2013. A total of 3,480,047 votes were cast. The ruling Zanu-PF and its candidate, Mugabe, emerged victorious. The breakdown of votes for each contesting party was as follows:
Robert Mugabe (Zanu-PF) - 2,110,434
Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T) - 1,172,349
Welshman Ncube (MDC) - 92,637
Dumiso Dabengwa (Zimbabwe African People's Union) - 25,416
Munodei Kisinoti Mukwazhe (Zimbabwe Development Party) - 9,931
HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE?
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), 5,695,706 voters across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces are registered to vote.
There have been reports of an inflated voters' roll with hundreds of thousands of 'ghost voters' added. The ZEC has, however, released a statement refuting the claims.
POLLING STATIONS
The ZEC has set up a total of 10,985 polling stations across the country’s 1,958 wards.
WILL THE ELECTION BE PEACEFUL?
Voter intimidation and violence have plagued Zimbabwe's previous elections for years. While a recent survey reveals that most voters feel there will not be any violence around the upcoming election, concerns over whether or not the country can totally avoid this remain.
The ZEC says it has taken "steps towards ensuring that the elections will be conducted peacefully in an environment that ensures that the will of the electorate prevails" and is "satisfied that its preparations are well on course and is ready to discharge its mandate in accordance with the law."
Popular in Africa
-
SADC observers concerned over legitimacy of Zimbabwe election process
-
Nelson Chamisa: MDC Alliance will win Zimbabwean election
-
Mnangagwa promises good change if Zanu-PF wins elections
-
[OPINION] A vicious online propaganda war is being waged in Zimbabwe
-
Beheadings in Mozambique mark Islamist threat in new gas frontier
-
Zim police turn down MDC Alliance’s application to protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.