WC to benefit from Madiba Legacy tourism route
As part of the initiative, a bronze statue of Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the City Hall on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says many benefits are attached to the new Madiba Legacy tourism route.
It's positioned on the same balcony where he first addressed the world after being released from prison.
Winde says the project will grow tourism in the province.
“This will become a photograph scene that suddenly appears on all these brochures that hasn’t been there before. So, it will add to our offerings. In the last while, we have had good tourism growth and this is going to add to it.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
