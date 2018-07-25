[WATCH LIVE] Official opening of 10th BRICS Summit

A number of trade and cooperation agreements are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

JOHANNESBURG - The 10th BRICS summit is officially underway on Wednesday, where leaders are focusing on the importance of collaboration between countries and the need for inclusive growth.

The summit, held in Sandton this year, will also hear remarks by China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, India's Narendra Modi, and Brazil's Michel Temer.

