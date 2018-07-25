Three people shot in Bonteheuwel

Police Minister Bheki Cele reiterated the Defence Force will not be deployed to gang-ridden Western Cape communities.

CAPE TOWN – In the last 24 hours, at least three people have been shot in Bonteheuwel.

On Tuesday night, a woman was shot and wounded in the area. One person died.

Councillor Angus Mckenzie says it was like a 'full-blown war' last night.

He believes the shooting was a revenge attack after two gang leaders were shot on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, pressure group the Social Justice Coalition isn't convinced that deploying soldiers to areas being terrorised by gangs would work.

And, last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele reiterated the Defence Force will not be deployed to gang-ridden Western Cape communities.

