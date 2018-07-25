Suspended Steve Smith to play in Caribbean Premier League

Smith, currently serving a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test series in South Africa, has been signed with the Barbados Tridents.

Smith, currently serving a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test series in South Africa, has been signed as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan.

The current No 1-ranked Test batsman is banned from playing first-class cricket for his country or his province, but can play at the club level and has recently participated in a Twenty20 competition in Canada.

The Caribbean Premier League will run from 8 August to 16 September.

The tournament has six franchises in the Twenty20 league that launched in 2013.

